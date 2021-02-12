CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $559,086.59 and approximately $13,380.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

