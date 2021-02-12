Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $8,597.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.15 or 0.01134575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006316 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.74 or 0.05799560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

