Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0805 on Major Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $3,639.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01083687 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.05513352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027466 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033614 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

