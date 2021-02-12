Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 39% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $6,724.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.87 or 0.01101799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.49 or 0.05728868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

