CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Trading 3.3% Higher

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €55.60 ($65.41) and last traded at €54.55 ($64.18). 153,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.80 ($62.12).

EVD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €51.94 and a 200 day moving average of €45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,196.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

