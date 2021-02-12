CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Up 14.5% This Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00284267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00091267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.08 or 1.04270379 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,983,855 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

