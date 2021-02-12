Curio (CUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 30% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Curio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001859 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Curio has traded 207.7% higher against the dollar. Curio has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $268,702.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.51 or 0.01095543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006315 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.29 or 0.05821584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

