Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $3.44

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $761.79 million and approximately $350.46 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00007274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01099279 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.71 or 0.05823376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00020005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,431,681,266 coins and its circulating supply is 221,227,003 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

