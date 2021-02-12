CWV Chain (CWV) Achieves Market Cap of $7.15 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $13,850.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00279617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00104606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00078790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00089074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,106.82 or 1.02567096 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

