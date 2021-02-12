CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 62.7% in January

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of CynergisTek worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CynergisTek stock remained flat at $$2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

