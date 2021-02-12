Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $11.55. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 207,081 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.91 million, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cytosorbents by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 17.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

