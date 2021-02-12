D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO)’s share price was down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 594,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 413,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.92 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that D-BOX Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

