D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

