DA Davidson Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $395.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.18.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $466.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.30. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $356,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

