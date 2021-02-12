DAEX (DAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $41,983.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.50 or 0.01104079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.72 or 0.05784051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.