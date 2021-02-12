DAEX Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 91.5% against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $39,906.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.65 or 0.01071174 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.05518301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020461 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

