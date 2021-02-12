Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 20,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,454. Dai Nippon Printing has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.