Dai Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Dai has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $266.55 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.14 or 0.01108499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.91 or 0.05752035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019761 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,052,198,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,052,198,080 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.