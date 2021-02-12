Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $225,818,000 after purchasing an additional 779,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

