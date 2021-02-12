Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,255 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Globe Life worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,991,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,153,000 after buying an additional 344,367 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,902,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Globe Life by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 720,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.71 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Several research firms have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,266,424.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

