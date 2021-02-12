Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.