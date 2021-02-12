Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,663 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.95 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

