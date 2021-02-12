Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

