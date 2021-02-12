Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 236.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 45,187 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.20 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

