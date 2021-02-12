Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

