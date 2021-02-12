Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 353.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,907 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

