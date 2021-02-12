Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 26.30% of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNGR. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ:LNGR opened at $29.34 on Friday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13.

