Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.63 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

