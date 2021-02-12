Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

