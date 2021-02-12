Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

PFE opened at $34.43 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

