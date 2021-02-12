Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $7.96 Million in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Autohome at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Autohome stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

