Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $8.34 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,875.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $898,119. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.