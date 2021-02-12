Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $494.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.49 and a 200 day moving average of $459.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.