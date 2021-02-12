Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 76,181 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,399,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $873,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,405 shares of company stock valued at $36,499,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $186.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.04. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.