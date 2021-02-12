Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 10,400 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Fox Factory worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

FOXF opened at $134.43 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

