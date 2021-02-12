Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,119 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $127.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of -177.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Insiders have sold a total of 173,688 shares of company stock worth $21,029,106 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

