Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,824 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.