Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 91,200 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after buying an additional 159,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after purchasing an additional 985,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 127.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,485,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,461,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $44,858,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE opened at $17.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.