Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.40. Dakota Territory Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 45,182 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. The company holds 100% interests in five gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, and Tinton Properties covering a total of approximately 8,246 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

