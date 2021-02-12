Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Trading Down 14.4%

Shares of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD) were down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

