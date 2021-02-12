Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) versus Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rogers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rogers and Danimer Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $898.26 million 3.76 $47.32 million $6.14 29.45 Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rogers and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rogers currently has a consensus price target of $177.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Danimer Scientific has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.81%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Rogers.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers 0.77% 9.06% 6.44% Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rogers beats Danimer Scientific on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications for general industrial, portable electronics, automotive, mass transit, aerospace and defense, footwear and impact mitigation, and printing markets; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable, electrical insulation, and automotive applications under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, Griswold, eSORBA, XRD, HeatSORB, and R/bak names. The PES segment offers ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions under the curamik and ROLINX names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the NITROPHYL and ENDUR names. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Danimer Scientific

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins. The company also offers biopolymer research and development, toll manufacturing, and thermoforming services to business partners. Its products are used for disposable flatware, coffee cup waxes, bottle seals, packaging and label glue, and various other products for consumers and businesses use worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bainbridge, Georgia with a production facility in Winchester, Kentucky.

