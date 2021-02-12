DAOstack Hits Market Cap of $7.02 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $133,672.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,246.23 or 1.00269870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 170.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

