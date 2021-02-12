Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 46,415.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 465,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.67% of Daqo New Energy worth $26,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.16. 23,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

