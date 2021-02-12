Darwinia Commitment Token Market Cap Tops $6.86 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Darwinia Commitment Token token can now be bought for $131.44 or 0.00276379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00284267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00091267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.08 or 1.04270379 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 69,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,178 tokens. The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network

Darwinia Commitment Token Token Trading

Darwinia Commitment Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

