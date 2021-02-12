Dash Market Cap Hits $1.64 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Dash has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $164.60 or 0.00345297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032028 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $812.14 or 0.01703731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 201% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002577 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,970,769 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

