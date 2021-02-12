Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Shares of DASTY traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $230.35. 11,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $231.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

