Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.
Shares of DASTY traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $230.35. 11,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.20. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $231.93.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
