DATA Trading Up 114.5% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 114.5% higher against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $939,419.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.99 or 0.01084766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.41 or 0.05682960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

