Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

DDOG traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. 171,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,769.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Datadog has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,140,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,325,701 shares of company stock valued at $231,346,297. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

