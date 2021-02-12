Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $164,820.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.36 or 0.01110805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057056 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.42 or 0.05703980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars.

