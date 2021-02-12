David L. Ralph Sells 5,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. 96,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 167.59, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.